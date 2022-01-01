Woman fatally shot, man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Temple City; 3 children removed from home

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials remain at the scene of a homicide investigation on Jan. 1, 2022. (KTLA)

A woman was fatally shot and a man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Temple City home on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Three children were removed from the home after the incident was reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded a domestic violence call along the 9200 block of Pentland Street about 7:15 a.m.

They found a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man dead at the scene. The woman had multiple gunshot wounds, while the man had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The woman’s three children, ranging in age from 5 to 11, were removed from the home after deputies arrived. They lived in the home and were unharmed, officials said.

A gun was found at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.

About an hour after the investigation began, authorities asked motorists to avoid the area amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Please avoid the area of the 9500 block of Pentland Street, in Temple City. Find alternates routes as an investigation is ongoing.#investigation @LASDHQ @ConnectwithTC pic.twitter.com/fjxs3z3Xaj — LASD Temple Station (@TEMLASD) January 1, 2022