Woman found fatally stabbed in Hawthorne apartment complex

14100 block of South Cerise Avenue is shown is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A woman was found fatally stabbed in her Hawthorne apartment Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 8 p.m. in a complex along the 14100 block of South Cerise Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Hawthorne Police Department.

The woman, described only as Black, was found by family members and maintenance staff, officials said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Authorities did not provide any information on a possible assailant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.