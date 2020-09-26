Woman found guilty of setting homeless man on fire in South L.A.

Shalonda Shaw is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Sep. 6, 2019.

A woman was found guilty of pouring gasoline on a homeless man and setting him on fire in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles last year, officials announced Friday.

Shalonda Shaw is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Sep. 6, 2019.

Shalonda Christine Shaw, 34, who was also described as being homeless, was found guilty of one felony count of mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. A jury also found true an allegation of personal use of a dangerous and deadly weapon, gasoline.

The incident occurred on Sept. 5, 2019 at a homeless encampment in the 1600 block of West Slauson Boulevard.

Shaw poured gasoline from a container onto the 36-year-old victim and lit him on fire, prosecutors said.

Related Content Homeless Woman Charged After Allegedly Trying to Kill Man by Lighting Him on Fire at South L.A. Encampment

The victim suffered burns on 30% of his body, including his hands, feet and legs.

A 27-year-old woman was also injured after some of the gasoline landed on her, officials said a the time.

Los Angeles Police Department officers eventually found Shaw based on witness descriptions and she was arrested.

A motive behind the crime was not clear.

She was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with caustic chemicals.

Shaw is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22. She faces nine years in prison.

The case was also investigated by the Los Angeles Fire Department.