Woman found hiding in bushes with injured child after suspected DUI crash in Rancho Cucamonga

A woman was arrested after apparently trying to hide with an injured child following a suspected DUI crash in Rancho Cucamonga early Thursday.

Deputies responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a report that a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road had crashed into a street pole on the corner of Base Line Road and Amethyst Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a woman get out of the vehicle and leave with a small child who was bleeding from the head.

Deputies searched the area and found the suspect hiding with the child in some bushes on nearby Klusman Avenue.

The child was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with a laceration on his forehead, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Kiana Miles of Highland.

Miles was determined to be under the influence following a field sobriety test. She was arrested and remains in custody on $100,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the We-tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.