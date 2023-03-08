Police are investigating after a woman was found bloodied and injured inside a car in Santa Monica.

On Jan. 10, 2023, officers received reports of a crash at the intersection of 17th and Olympic around 11:40 p.m., according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the victim’s Jeep Wrangler had jumped the curb and run into a wall on the sidewalk.

The woman was found sitting in the driver’s seat with “significant injuries to her face with blood on her hands, face, and body,” said police.

Investigators determined the injuries were not consistent with the car crash.

The victim told authorities she had trouble remembering several hours of the day including how she was injured.

“Based on the victim’s injuries, along with evidence in the car, detectives believe the victim was violently attacked while inside of her Jeep,” authorities said.

No witnesses have come forward and no suspects have been arrested, police said. No security or private footage has been obtained in the case yet.

Detectives are asking the public for help and seeking witnesses who may have been in the area during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420 or brian.spenser@santampnica.gov. The Watch Commander can be reached at 310-458-8426.