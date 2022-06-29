The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found near railroad tracks in the City of Commerce Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was found around 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Randolph Street and Eastern Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies found the woman dead from an apparent shooting, and a homicide investigation immediately began.

At this time, there’s no information about any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through LACrimestoppers.org.