Woman found stabbed to death in Upland; 2 people detained

A woman was found stabbed to death in Upland on Thursday and investigators have detained two suspects, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Adriana Way for a call about suspicious activity at 7:02 a.m. and found the woman lying in the street and bleeding from stab wounds, according to the Upland Police Department. She is believed to be about 20 years old, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A witness told investigators they saw a man leaving the scene, according to police.

Authorities detained a man and a woman in the investigation. They have not been identified and were initially described by police as persons of interest, but officials later called them suspects.

Police said neither they nor the victim are residents of the neighborhood where the body was found.

“It appears as though they came from somewhere else,” Sgt. Anthony Kabayan said. “The assault happened inside of the vehicle … and the female either came out or was pushed out of the car.”

As Sky5 flew overhead around 10:30 a.m., the woman’s body was still lying in the street beside a white sedan parked at the end of a cul-de-sac.

No other details have been released by police as the investigation continues.