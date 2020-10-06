Woman found with fatal gunshot wound following crash in Paramount

Authorities are investigating a crash and shooting that left a woman dead in Paramount early Tuesday morning.

The incident was initially reported about 1:50 a.m. as a crash into an embankment just off the 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Arriving officers found an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Barry Hall said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Hall said.

Video showed showed crime scene tape around the badly damaged vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling north on the 710 Freeway when an altercation occurred inside the vehicle.

The driver lost control and crashed, causing significant damage to the vehicle, Hall said.

Authorities are searching for a male believed to have fled from the scene.

A firearm was found outside the vehicle, Hall said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.