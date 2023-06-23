Police in Ventura are looking for a woman who gave birth in an alley early Friday morning and immediately abandoned her newborn and ran away.

Shortly before 1 a.m., employees at a business in the 4200 block of Transport Steet heard a woman screaming in a rear alley, authorities said.

“They approached the female and saw her remove her pants and immediately give birth to an infant,” said Ventura Police Commander Sarah Heard. “She placed the infant on the ground, severed the umbilical cord, and quickly ran away from the area.”

The employees called 9-1-1 and cared for the newborn until paramedics arrived. The child appeared healthy and was transported to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Officers searched the area but could not find the mother, Heard said.

She was described as a white female with short dark hair who appeared homeless.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or 805-650-8010.

California’s “Safe Surrender” program allows a parent or person with lawful custody to surrender a baby confidentially and without the threat of prosecution within 72 hours of birth at hospitals and fire stations.