Police are searching for two men who allegedly held a woman hostage while forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM in Garden Grove.

The victim, identified as a 66-year-old woman, was loading groceries into her car when she was approached by two men on Aug. 30 sometime between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The men told the victim they needed a ride to the bank, according to Garden Grove police.

When she said she couldn’t help them, they demanded to be let inside her car or they would steal her vehicle.

The woman unlocked her doors and let them inside. They threatened her again and demanded she drive to a nearby bank to withdraw a large sum of cash.

The men stayed inside the car as the victim went into the bank to withdraw the funds. When she returned, they took the cash and walked away, authorities said.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 40-45 years old. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a thin build with a light complexion. He spoke Spanish with a Columbian accent, police said.

Police sketch of a suspect allegedly held a woman hostage while forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM in Garden Grove on Aug. 30, 2023. (Garden Grove Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 40-45 years old. He stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a heavy build with a medium complexion.

The victim was able to provide details on the first suspect for a composite sketch. Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information is asked to call Detective Franks at 714-741-5836.