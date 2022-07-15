A woman was struck and killed by a bus in Calabasas on July 15, 2022. (KTLA)

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas at about 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa.

When the woman stepped out of her car, she was hit by a bus, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Figueroa added.

The woman’s name and age have not been released.

While all lanes were temporarily stopped, by 8:30 p.m., traffic was beginning to move again.