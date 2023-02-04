A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle went down a 100-foot embankment in Beverly Crest on Saturday.

The victim is a 35-year-old woman, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Her identity has not been released.

Rescue crews responded to the 8500 block of Mulholland Drive a little before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman outside of her vehicle with serious injuries.

Crews used a two-line rope system to remove the woman from the embankment. She was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

At the time, her vehicle was resting against a tree but was unstable, officials said.

Roads along Mulholland Drive at Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon were closed. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what caused the vehicle to fall down the steep embankment.