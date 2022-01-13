Woman hospitalized following attack near Union Station; man in custody: Police

A woman was taken to a local hospital after police say she was attacked near Union Station in Chinatown early Thursday morning.

The woman was at a station stop near the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Vignes Street when she was assaulted by a male suspect, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition following the attack, police said.

Sky5 was over the scene as investigators searched an area of the bus stop that was marked off by crime scene tape.

Scattered debris and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the ground.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released.