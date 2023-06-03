A violent crash into a freeway guardrail left a driver hospitalized in Anaheim on June 3, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A violent crash into a freeway guardrail left a driver hospitalized in Anaheim on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash on the 91 Freeway near the 57 junction around 3:16 a.m.

Arriving deputies discovered the vehicle had struck a guardrail that had pierced through the driver’s side window.

The sheer force of the guardrail smashed into the driver’s side door and pushed the driver’s seat all the way into the backseat area, authorities said.

Images from the scene show the vehicle’s front chassis was completely destroyed, with the guardrail entangled among deployed airbags and debris.

Authorities found the driver alive and able to speak. She was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officers indicated it was a miracle she had survived.