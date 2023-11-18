Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a woman in critical condition after striking her in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened on Aug. 5, when a pedestrian was crossing Figueroa Street at 82nd Street around 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, who was driving a dark-colored sedan, struck the woman as she was walking, leaving her severely injured.

Surveillance images show the suspect stopped the car and ran out to look at the injured woman before running back to his car and driving away.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a woman in critical condition after a crash in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Figueroa Street and turning eastbound onto 82nd Street, officers said.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect remains at large and police are hoping the public may recognize him through newly released surveillance images.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Detective Gerald Chavarria at 213-924-3621. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247 or email 37560@lapd.online.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org or lapdonline.org.