Woman identified after leading pursuit, standoff in Diamond Bar with 9-year-old daughter in tow

A 30-year-old Pomona resident has been identified as the woman who led authorities on a pursuit and an hourslong standoff in Diamond Bar Tuesday, with her 9-year-old daughter in the car, officials announced.

Margaret Hassan was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and felony evading, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Hassan, who is now at a detention facility, is being held on $130,000 bail.

Her daughter was taken to the hospital for a precautionary medical examination and was released to the custody of the county’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Hassan was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with another motorist on the road, near the Sheriff’s Walnut/Diamond Bar Station. Hassan is accused of using her car as a weapon against the other driver, the department said.

Related Content Woman arrested after hourslong standoff with deputies in Diamond Bar with 9-year-old in car

Deputies were flagged down by the motorist who had “repeatedly and intentionally” been rear ended by Hassan’s car. The deputies tried to contact Hassan, at which time they say she fled from them in her vehicle and thus a pursuit ensued.

The chase went through Chino Hills, Chino and Ontario, eventually coming to a halt in Diamond Bar. But before stopping, Hassan struck several vehicles on the road until her red sedan became inoperable in the center lane of northbound Diamond Bar Boulevard and Gentle Springs Lane.

She did not exit her vehicle, and instead was in a standoff with deputies for hours. During this time, officials did not know there was a child in the car, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A crisis negotiations team responded to try to coax the woman out and deputies made multiple additional attempts to get her to come out. But authorities eventually emitted tear gas into the car.

“After introducing a gas agent, and to the surprise of all personnel, an unknown female child exited the rear of the vehicle and was brought to safety in the arms of an SEB deputy,” the department said in the news release.

Shortly after, Hassan was removed from the car by deputies and was taken into custody. She was examined at a hospital and later taken to a detention facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Walnut Diamond Bar Station at 909-595-2264. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or visit https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.