Woman in custody after man fatally struck, deputy injured by vehicle in South El Monte parking lot

A woman is in custody after allegedly killing a man and injuring a deputy with her vehicle in a South El Monte parking lot Wednesday night.

The incident began about 11:15 p.m. when deputies driving on the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue saw a man in his mid 50s fighting with a woman in her early 30s in a shopping center parking lot.

Deputies entered the parking lot and detained the man, but the woman had entered a vehicle and began driving away, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators said the vehicle then made a U-turn and drove toward the deputies and the man involved in the altercation.

The woman’s vehicle struck a patrol vehicle, the man who was being detained and a deputy, according to the news release.

The unidentified man who was struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the parking lot and led deputies on a short pursuit until her vehicle became disabled, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies were able to take the woman into custody without further incident.

The woman’s identity and her relationship to the man were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.