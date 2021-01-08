Woman in custody following Toluca Lake hit-and-run crash that killed 85-year-old woman

A 59-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an 85-year-old woman dead in Toluca Lake, authorities said Thursday.

Surveillance video from the sight of the collision led to the identification of Lisa Lipman as the suspect driver, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Lipman was driving her model 4-door sedan in the area of Studio City and Valley Village when she struck a pedestrian on the crosswalk of Lankershim Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to a police report.

Lipman left the scene and did not stop to help, police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where she died. She has not yet been identified.

Officers took Lipman into custody on Dec. 30 after they found her driving the same car they believe she used in the crash as she left her Santa Monica home, officials said. She was booked into jail and then released after posting $50,000 bail, according to inmate records.

Lipman is set to appear back in court on June 24, 2021.