Woman injured after car plunges 100 feet off Malibu cliffside

A woman was rescued after her car plunged 100 feet over the side of a road in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 4:22 p.m. regarding a car over the side of Malibu Canyon Road near Pacific Coast Highway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA.

The woman inside the car was ejected from the vehicle which landed in rugged terrain. The Malibu Search and Rescue team responded to the scene and hoisted the woman out of the crash area by way of a Fire Department helicopter.

She suffered minor to moderate injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma center.

No other cars were involved.