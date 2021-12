A woman was injured during a home invasion robbery in Bellflower, officials reported.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in the 14000 block of Bayou Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A woman came home to find her house ransacked with two male burglars still inside.

Sheriff’s officials told KTLA the woman was struck in the face by one of the burglars.

Both men fled the scene.

No other information was released.