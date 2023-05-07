A woman who was severely injured in a two-car crash in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles a little more than a week ago remains in critical but stable condition, her family says.

Authorities responded to the collision, near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and San Vincente Boulevard, at around 2 a.m. on April 28.

At least eight people were injured in the crash. Three of the victims were treated at the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital, including Ashley Lynn Brum who suffered a traumatic brain injury, her family said.

Footage from the scene shows the damage to both cars, along with a sheared fire hydrant spewing water into the air. Clothing, tires and shattered glass littered the street in the hours after the crash as crews worked to clean up the debris while police investigated.

Ashely, according to her parents, Tony and Hannah Brum, suffered two impacts during the crash, one of which came when a car slammed into the side of the vehicle she was in and another when the vehicle she was in collided with a fire hydrant.

Ashley Lynn Brum seen in this undated photo posted by her family. (Antone Brum via GoFundMe.com)

At least eight people were hurt when two vehicles smashed into each other in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning. (KTLA)

“From what we are coming to understand, this will be a long path to recovery once (Ashely) regains control of her extremities and can respond to commands given by her care team,” her family said in a GoFundMe campaign set up on her behalf.

Her family added that any funds raised from the campaign will go toward Ashely’s medical bills and rehabilitation.

The cause of the crash remains ongoing.