The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided this image of a vehicle used in an alleged kidnapping on May 22, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help investigators identify and track down a woman who appeared to have been kidnapped at gunpoint while trying to board a bus in East Los Angeles on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided this image of a man accused of a kidnapping on May 22, 2023.

The woman was boarding a Montebello Transit bus in the 3800 block of East Third Street at about 8:38 p.m. when she was “confronted from behind” by a man, the LASD said in a news release.

Surveillance footage shows a passenger and the bus driver tried to step in to help, but the man broke a window on the bus and pointed a handgun at the driver, then “appeared to coerce the female into” a nearby white Honda Civic, authorities said.

The man then drove off east on Third Street to the 60 Freeway.

Deputies are searching for the woman, man and the Civic, which they believe is a four-door car possibly from the 2022 model year.

The woman is believed to in her mid 20s and to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair.

The man, also believed to be in his mid 20s, is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 170 and 190 pounds.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided this image of a woman who appeared to have been kidnapped on May 22, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at 562-946-7893 or the East Los Angeles Sheriff Station at 323-264-4151.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.