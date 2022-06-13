A 59-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, raping and holding a victim against her will for months, authorities announced over the weekend.

The alleged kidnapping came to light around 7:20 p.m. June 9, when the female victim escaped the man’s home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court and spoke with deputies at Alterra Park, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was visibly injured, told deputies that a man named Peter McGuire had held her against her will for several months at his home, where he tortured, physically assaulted and raped her, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Officials said the victim’s visible injuries were consistent with the allegations made.

Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department went to the home to serve a search warrant and found that McGuire had already fled the scene, according to the authorities.

An arrest warrant was then issued for McGuire, a 59-year-old resident of Chino Hills.

On Saturday, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s SWAT team found out that McGuire was in a home in Placentia in Orange County.

Deputies went to the home and tried to arrest McGuire, who barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out before eventually surrendering, authorities said.

McGuire was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not release details on the victim’s age or how she was kidnapped.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Station 909-364-2000. Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.