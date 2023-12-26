One person is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated East Los Angeles area that left a woman dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision around 12:15 a.m. near East Olympic Boulevard and South Vancouver Avenue.

Investigators believe two vehicles were involved in the initial crash and then careened into as many as five others parked on the street.

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash in East Los Angeles on Dec. 26, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

In one instance, video showed a pickup truck resting on top of another vehicle.

An unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP spokesperson confirmed.

At least one other victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries resulting from the crash.

One person was arrested at the scene, according to the CHP.

No details about the person or the reason for the arrest were immediately released.

The area was closed during the investigation but reopened around 4:30 a.m.