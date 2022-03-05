Woman killed after being shot while driving in Commerce

A homicide investigation is underway for a woman who died after she was shot while driving her vehicle in Commerce early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at around 1:25 a.m. at a gas station convenience store at the intersection of Slauson and Garfield avenues.

There they found a woman unresponsive in the store who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators learned that the woman was driving her SUV and was stopped at a red light when an unidentified person began shooting at her vehicle. She was hit by gunfire but was able to drive a short distance to the convenience store to get help.

She was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The murder weapon and the suspected shooter have not been located. The suspect has been described only as a man with short hair, deputies said.

Investigators said it is unclear if the shooting was gang-motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.