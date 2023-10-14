Woman killed after man drives into cars, pedestrians in Long Beach

A woman was killed after a major collision in Long Beach that also sent at least at least one other person to the hospital.

Preliminary information from the Long Beach Police Department indicates that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way on calls of a traffic collision just before 6:35 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to police, an unidentified man was driving his vehicle when he struck several other vehicles and multiple pedestrians in the crosswalk.

A woman was killed after a major collision that also sent at least at least one other person to the hospital in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and determined an adult female to be deceased,” LBPD said in a release.

LBFD first responders also transported an “unknown number” of victims to a local hospital, with one said to be in critical condition, authorities said.

Traffic on Shoreline Drive between Chestnut Avenue and Pine Avenue was impacted due to the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department.

