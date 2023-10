A woman is dead following a violent collision with a semi-truck in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of 8th and Alameda streets, authorities said.

A woman died after slamming into the trailer of a semi-truck in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2023. (KeyNews)

Upon arriving on scene, first responders located a black SUV wedged underneath the semi-truck’s trailer with the deceased woman inside.

Video footage from the scene shows crews dragging the mangled vehicle from under the trailer by using a chain.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.