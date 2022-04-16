A woman died early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a house in Watts.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of S. Wilmington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a female passenger who was deceased in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a black four-door sedan with no plates, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It’s undetermined if the driver will face criminal charges for the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. It’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor, fire officials said.

No one inside the home was injured.