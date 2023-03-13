Authorities respond to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pico Rivera on March 13, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash in Pico Rivera late Sunday.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Rooks and Rose Hills roads, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two women were walking south on the curb of Rooks Road when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The driver fled the scene, continuing south and out of view, officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded and provided life-saving measures, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No further details about the incident, including information about the suspect vehicle, have been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Pico Rivera sheriff’s station at 562-949-2421.