A 24-year-old woman was killed on La Brea Avenue in Hancock Park Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as Brianna Kupfer, died at the scene of the fatal assault, which Officer Mike Lopez said was 326 N. La Brea Ave.

That address matches a furniture store named Croft House, and a LinkedIn profile for Kupfer identifies her as a design consultant for Croft House.

Lopez did not provide any suspect information.