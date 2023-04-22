A woman is dead in Anaheim after she was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing a police car from nearby Placentia, officials said.

The woman was struck at about 1:10 a.m. in the 700 block of East Street in Anaheim, according to Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department.

Investigators believe the victim, who has not been identified, was hit by a vehicle whose driver was trying to flee the Placentia Police Department.

McClintock said that the investigation so far indicates that Placentia officers were not in pursuit of the driver, though he deferred to the PPD for confirmation. The PPD did not return KTLA’s request for more information.

The woman was later declared dead at a local hospital, while the driver fled on foot after the crash, McClintock said.

Footage from the scene shows a white BMW X5 crashed into a fence around a home, with the front half of the vehicle coming to rest in the house’s front yard and the back half of the SUV remaining on the sidewalk.

Despite a multi-hour search, police have so far been unable to find the driver.

