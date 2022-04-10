A woman died late Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in West Compton.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol, the woman, identified as 64-year-old Sandra Flowers of Compton, appears to have been crossing Avalon in the middle of the roadway when she was hit by the driver of an unknown vehicle.

The driver then fled the scene and left Flowers in the roadway where she was pronounced dead by first responders around 11:45 p.m.

The CHP is continuing to investigate the deadly crash. At this time, there is no information on the driver and no description of the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact officer J. Betz of the CHP South L.A. office at 424-551-4000.