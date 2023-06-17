A suspect remains at large after a woman was killed by a driver performing street stunts in Long Beach on Friday.

Officers responded to a crash near Willow Street and Caspian Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman had been ejected from a vehicle. Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the victims were traveling westbound on Willow Street when a light-colored, silver or tan SUV was performing donuts in the middle of the intersection.

The suspect vehicle struck the victims, causing their car to lose control and crash into a tree in the center median, police said.

The female passenger in the Silverado was ejected. The hit-and-run suspect drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

“Speed and distracted driving are believed to be a factor of this collision,” police said.

The driver in the victim’s vehicle was a 20-year-old Carson man who remained at the scene.

The female victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call LBPD Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.