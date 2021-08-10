Woman killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to help cat lying in South L.A. street: Police

A search is underway for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old woman who stopped to help a cat lying in a street in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area, police said Tuesday.

The deadly incident unfolded around 2:50 a.m. Monday after the woman stopped her vehicle on Crenshaw Boulevard near Coliseum Street, where she had spotted the feline in the road. She put on her hazard lights, got out of the car and went to care for the cat, according to the Los Angeles Police Department news release.

While the woman tended to the animal, another vehicle traveling southbound swerved to avoid slamming into the victim’s car and ended up hitting her instead, police said.

The driver of that car — described only as female — pulled over, got out and recovered a car part that had fallen off her vehicle in the collision. She saw the dying woman down on the roadway, but instead of rendering aid, the driver left the scene, the release stated.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released yet.

LAPD tracked down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and said they are holding it for evidence. Investigators are still looking for the driver.

No additional information has been provided, including a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call officers Mitchell or Pollard at 323-421-2500, or the South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2570, or LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 1-800-800-222-8477 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.