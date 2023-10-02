Woman killed by hit-and-run driver while walking her dogs

The family of a woman who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning as she was walking her two dogs in North Hills are devastated.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street as the victim, identified by family members as Adriana Sanchez, was in a marked crosswalk.

“A vehicle struck the pedestrian, and the driver failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid,” police said.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed her to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Her family says Sanchez, who was both a mother and a grandmother, was well-known in her in North Hills community, where she lived for more than a decade. She walked her two dogs every morning at around 6 a.m.

Surveillance video captured Andrea Sanchez walking her dogs on Oct. 2, 2023, before she was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Now, they say they won’t stop looking for the hit-and-run driver until the person is behind bars.

Sanchez’s daughter, Naomi Hidalgo, and her niece were canvassing the neighborhood on Monday for surveillance video that might have captured a shot of the vehicle.

“I think it’s really unfair,” Hidalgo told KTLA’s Omar Lewis. “You just took a person’s life away and you don’t care, you didn’t even have the courage to pull over, nothing, to even stop at the stop sign. I really just hope they catch whoever it is and we’re going to work on that. We’re going to make sure that we catch them.”

Andrea Sanchez, seen here, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dogs in North Hills on Oct. 2, 2023.

While both dogs were also hit by the driver, they were able to run away and survived, the victim’s family told KTLA.

Police are investigating the deadly collision, but so far do not have a vehicle description.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information that leads to the driver’s identification, arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to contact LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

“Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” police said.