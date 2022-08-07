A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street.

Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared her deceased. She’s been identified only as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, police said.

Investigators believe the woman was attacked during an attempted carjacking. At some point, the altercation became violent and the woman was stabbed.

She ran away from the scene and called out for help and then collapsed in the spot where police later found her.

Her attacker fled the area in a white Dodge minivan. It’s unclear at this time if the vehicle belonged to the woman or her assailant.

No suspect description has been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. The woman’s name will be released once her family members have been notified of her death.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers online or at 800-222-8477.