One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon.
The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said police. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The events leading up to the deadly crash remains under investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.