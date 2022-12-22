One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon.

The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police.

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One person was killed in an 8-vehicle pileup crash in Anaheim on Dec. 22, 2022. (OnScene TV)

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said police. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.