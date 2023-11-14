A suspect remains at large after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights on Tuesday.

The victim, who was only identified as a 66-year-old woman, was struck as she was crossing the intersection at Venice Boulevard and 12th Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

Surveillance footage of the crash shows the woman using the crosswalk when a white SUV suddenly speeds through and strikes her. The violent impact sent her flying into the air as her body was tossed down the busy street.

The driver doesn’t stop and continues speeding away. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving officers.

A suspect remains at large after a 66-year-old woman was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights on Nov. 14, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Residents said the area is generally very busy with lots of cars and foot traffic along with three schools in close proximity to the intersection.

“It’s usually pretty congested,” said Edwin Claro, a local resident. “So I’m surprised that someone was able to get away with a hit-and-run Because there’s always traffic on the street.”

Neighbors in the area said it’s very dangerous for pedestrians and not even an official crosswalk is enough to prevent accidents.

“You see people driving fast, drifting,” one resident, who did not wish to be identified, told KTLA. “They don’t wait for people to come to a complete stop when they’re trying to cross the road. It would be good if they put a red light here, someone at all times or cameras so they can catch people who do this.”

The driver remains as large as Los Angeles police are working to track the suspect down.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Mazda crossover SUV with license plate 8XHG132. There should be significant front-end damage to the vehicle, police said.

Investigators closed the roads at the scene for hours as they spoke to witnesses, canvassed for surveillance video and collected evidence.

The victim’s family and loved ones were seen grieving as a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles was placed near the crash site.

Residents remain distraught and are hoping that drivers will be cautious and just slow down when traveling through the busy intersection.

“Slow down,” one resident pleaded. “This person could’ve waited a minute or slowed down. When [the police] catch them, they are going to jail. [The suspect] lost their life and they took a life away.”

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the incident can call the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.