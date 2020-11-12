Woman killed in Baldwin Park hit-and-run crash; driver sought

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman in Baldwin Park Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 1:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Puente Avenue, a spokesperson for the Baldwin Park Police Department said.

Arriving officers found a woman lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Investigators determined the victim was a pedestrian, possibly homeless, who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene following the crash.

The woman was apparently pushing a shopping cart across the street when she was struck.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered across the roadway after the crash.

No description of the vehicle or driver sought in the crash were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 626-960-1955.