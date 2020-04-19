Woman killed in Covina house fire

534 E. Tudor Street in Covina, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A woman died in house fire in Covina on Sunday afternoon in the San Gabriel Valley’s second deadly fire of the day, and the fourth reported this week, officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 1:50 p.m. at a single-story home at 534 E. Tudor Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Unfortunately, one adult female was beyond the help of paramedics,” the department said in a via social media.

A man at the home was evaluated by paramedics but declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

No further details were available Sunday afternoon.

Another person was killed in a a fire at a pallet yard in Industry hours earlier authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. in the 14600 Block of Proctor Avenue, fire officials said.

Flames engulfed 20-foot-tall stacks of pallets before more than 50 firefighters declared the “main body” of the fire extinguished, according the the LACFD.

Officials reported shortly before 8 a.m. that the body of a victim, initially described only as an adult, had been discovered.

The investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two residential fires elsewhere in the San Gabriel Valley left three people dead on Thursday.

Two victims died following a 10 a.m. fire at a home in 600 block of North Rocking Horse Road, fire officials said at the time. Three firefighters also suffered injuries while extinguishing the fire.

About 30 minutes later, another fire broke out inside an apartment at at 1118 E. Franklin Ave., just west of Reservoir Street, in Pomona.

Two girls became trapped in their bedroom by flames, fire officials said. One of them died, and the other was hospitalized in grave condition. A woman was also injured in the apartment fire.

The causes of all four fires were under investigation.