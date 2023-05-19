A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles last Friday.

Police responded to Western Avenue, just north of 43rd Avenue, where a woman was hit by a car while crossing the street, causing her to “collide with the roadway,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The driver stopped for a moment, but then fled the scene northbound of Western Avenue.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The suspect’s car was described as a “possible gold Toyota, unknown model, with partial California license plate “LDH.” There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Maricela Sasaki at 323-421-2500, or by email at 35565@lapd.online.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.