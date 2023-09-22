Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman walking in Inglewood on Friday morning.

Inglewood police responded to a collision near Century Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 5:09 a.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 28-year-old woman, lying on the road. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries, authorities said.

The suspect driver sped away from the scene before police arrived. The vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows. The car is believed to have front-end damage due to the hit-and-run impact.

Police are searching for a suspect driving a gray Dodge Charger that fatally struck a woman walking in Inglewood on Sept. 22, 2023. Inglewood Police Department)

Security cameras captured the vehicle as it drove away. Police are hoping someone may recognize the suspect vehicle.

The woman, whose identity was not released, is a resident of the Lennox community in the South Bay area.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the case is asked to call the Traffic Investigator at 310-412-5134 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline at 1-888-412-7463.