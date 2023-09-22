Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman walking in Inglewood on Friday morning.
Inglewood police responded to a collision near Century Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 5:09 a.m.
Arriving officers found the victim, a 28-year-old woman, lying on the road. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries, authorities said.
The suspect driver sped away from the scene before police arrived. The vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows. The car is believed to have front-end damage due to the hit-and-run impact.
Security cameras captured the vehicle as it drove away. Police are hoping someone may recognize the suspect vehicle.
The woman, whose identity was not released, is a resident of the Lennox community in the South Bay area.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the case is asked to call the Traffic Investigator at 310-412-5134 or the 24-hour anonymous hotline at 1-888-412-7463.