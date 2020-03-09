Woman shot and killed by Torrance police responding to domestic violence call

A pair of individuals appear at the scene of a shooting in Torrance involving police that left a woman dead March 8, 2020.

A woman died following a shooting involving police at a Torrance home Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 18200 block of Yukon Avenue for a domestic violence call, according to the Torrance Police Department.

“During the initial call officers were advised the suspect was out of control, breaking items inside the residence and was refusing to put a knife down,” the department said in a news release.

Police fired shots “shortly after” arriving to the home, the release states. They “performed life-saving measures” but the woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said investigators have not confirmed her identity. No other details were released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.