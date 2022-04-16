A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a woman who was dead from an apparent shooting. The woman’s name and age have not yet been released.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Department has not released any information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting that left this woman dead is urged to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.