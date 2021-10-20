Woman killed in South Los Angeles in alleged domestic violence shooting

A man allegedly chased his ex-girlfriend in South Los Angeles Wednesday, attacking her in the middle of a traffic jam, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was attacked just before 11 a.m. near East 21st Street and South Central Avenue by her former boyfriend, who opened fire, chased her in his vehicle and then crashed into her car before shooting her, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Capt. Baez.

Another adult man, who was with the woman, was also struck by gunfire, though he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Baez added.

The assailant remains at large, and police are looking for his vehicle, which is likely to be heavily damaged.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 20, 2021.