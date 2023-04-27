A 30-year-old woman is dead after a possible street-racing collision in Pomona Wednesday night.

The crash, which occurred a few minutes before midnight near Holt and Loranne avenues, left the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles with “severe injuries,” the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told police that the car containing the two injured people was racing another vehicle, though police noted that “this information has not been confirmed.”

The driver, a man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The passenger, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Footage from the scene showed a Honda and a Dodge, though one witness told KTLA another vehicle may have been involved.

“I know for sure that there was like a black car that was next to it. There were also other witnesses stating that as well, that there was possibly a black Mustang or black muscle car. It was racing the red Honda … it kept going, it did not stop,” said Deandre Cooper, a security guard in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.