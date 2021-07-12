Woman killed, man critically injured when gunman opens fire on SUV in South L.A.

Police are searching for whoever shot two people traveling in an SUV in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of Florence and Brynhurst avenues.

Responding officers found an SUV that had collided with a parked vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Ahmad Zarekani said.

A man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds were found inside the SUV. The victims were believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25 years old, a Police Department spokesperson said.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, Zarekani said.

The man was listed in critical condition.

No description of the suspect, or suspects, were given.

Investigators did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

