A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside.

Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and the two people who were riding it.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Norco, suffered major injuries to “the lower extremities” and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman also from Norco, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was driving the 2020 Buell motorcycle at a high rate of speed on eastbound Arlington Avenue when he failed to navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle struck a curb and both riders were ejected onto the street.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of either of the riders involved in the crash.

At this time, investigators believe drugs or alcohol, in addition to speed, were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective George Anderson at 951-826-8723.