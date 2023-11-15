A woman is dead and a man injured after a hit-and-run in Arlington Heights Tuesday night, the second such incident in the neighborhood in one day.

At about 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, a young couple was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by a speeding car headed southbound, said Sgt. Greg Whorton of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was knocked down, but the woman was “unfortunately struck … pretty directly,” Whorton said.

“It knocked her a ways down the street and she was struck by another car headed northbound and died at scene,” Whorton said.

The first car, believed to be a black four-door Infiniti, continued south, but the second vehicle that struck the 24-year-old woman stayed at the scene.

That second vehicle was just “an innocent driver going the other way, happened to be the wrong place, wrong time,” Whorton said.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 66-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Arlington Heights, this time at Venice Boulevard and 12th Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Alexis Lewis and Daniel Lunsford contributed to this report.