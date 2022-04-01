A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old man from Jurupa Valley, crossed over the middle line “for unknown reasons” and “collided head-on” with the woman’s car, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” the release added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Matthews at 951-826-8724 or gmatthews@riversideca.gov.